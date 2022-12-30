Man arrested in connection with October shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Duquesne

Police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Duquesne.

Officers were called to the 900 block of High Street on Oct. 25 for reports of a man slumped over in his vehicle.

When they arrived they found 18-year-old Durobb Johnson inside the vehicle. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE: Man found shot to death in Duquesne; victim identified

William McClain, 18, was arrested in relation to the homicide. Police say the investigation led them to believe McClain was the person responsible. He is from Duquesne.

McClain is facing criminal homicide charges and one count of a person not to possess a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

