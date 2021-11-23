Man arrested in connection to October stabbing near Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall

Myrtle Beach police arrested Bruce Randall Edwards on Thursday in connection to a stabbing near Coastal Grand Mall last month.

Authorities charged Edwards with a host of violent crimes: attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest and second-degree domestic violence. He was also charged with being a fugitive, driving under a suspended licensed, narcotics offenses, failure to stop, failure to appear before court and fraud related to financial card transactions.

He was still in jail at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $305,000.

The primary charges, including attempted murder, are tied to police’s accusation that stabbed someone in an alleged domestic violence incident. The stabbing resulted in the need to apply a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding.

The incident happened near 354 Seaboard Street, where the victim was found bleeding in a parking lot with cuts on both feet and a head injury, according to police. The weapon was a “knife/cutting instrument,” police say.

The victim told police they had gotten into an argument with Edwards inside a car before he stabbed them multiple times. A witness driving the car confirmed the victim’s statement to police.

This is not the first time police have arrested Edwards in Horry County.

On Aug. 21, Edwards was arrested and jailed on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. He was released the following day.

Reports say that police found Edwards, during an arrest associated with the vehicle break-in, with a stolen wallet including an ID connected to a separate vehicle break-in. Four days before, on Aug. 17, authorities had jailed Edwards on charges of assault and battery by a mob, two more assault charges, grand larceny and larceny. He was released from jail on Aug. 19.