Man arrested in connection to one-car fatal wreck involving CSU Pueblo students

A 23-year-old New Jersey man allegedly connected to a fatal traffic accident that killed one Colorado State University Pueblo student and injured another in September was arrested in his home state on Jan. 5, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

“Brandon Anderson-Parrado was arrested ... on a warrant for first-degree vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and several other traffic offenses related to the September accident in Eastern Pueblo County,” the PCSO wrote in a news release.

More: Pueblo man sentenced to six years in Youthful Offender System for killing 15-year-old

Anderson-Parrado was transported from New Jersey to the Pueblo County Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 28, according to the release.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021, PCSO deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident near the area of Baxter and Daniel roads.

“An investigation determined Anderson-Parrado was driving the 2013 Ford Mustang at a high-rate of speed when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch causing the vehicle to roll,” the release said.

Twenty-year-old Jillian Abrian was killed in the crash, the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office later announced, and another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. Anderson-Parrado, according to the PCSO, was treated for minor injuries.

All three individuals were CSU Pueblo students at the time of the accident.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Anderson-Parrado in December.

More in Pueblo crime: Woman arrested in connection to December stabbing death in Pueblo

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Arrest made in connection to Pueblo County fatal traffic accident