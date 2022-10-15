Man arrested in connection with overnight shooting in McKees Rocks

A man is facing charges after police said he shot another man in McKees Rocks overnight.

First responders were called to the 800 block of O’Donovan Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency units found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Edmund Fields, 49, was found to be the one responsible for the shooting after an investigation, according to police.

Police also said that Fields was taken into custody and is being housed in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Fields is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, false identification to law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a license.

