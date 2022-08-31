Man arrested in connection with Panorama City shooting that killed 1, injured 4

An alleged gunman has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Panorama City earlier this month that left one dead and four others wounded, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that Luis Enriquez Hernandez, from Panorama City, was arrested in Texas on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Hernandez is being transported to Los Angeles, where he will be booked on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the LAPD.

Detectives learned that Hernandez fled to Texas after the Aug. 3 shooting, and with the help of the FBI, the Houston Police Department and the Houston Violent Crime Task Force, they discovered that Hernandez was at a residence in Spring, Texas.

The Panorama City shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue, according to the LAPD. Three cars had been involved in a traffic collision and the drivers had pulled over to exchange information when a gunman approached and began shooting at them, hitting five people and killing one of them, police said. The suspect then fled on foot, entering a blue BMW and left the scene, police said.

Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar, died at the scene of the shooting, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and not breathing on the sidewalk of Tobias Avenue. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced Santillano dead at the scene.

Three of the four victims wounded by gunfire were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive, authorities said. One of the victims was treated at the scene.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.