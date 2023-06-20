Man arrested in connection to Phoenix shooting that left victim in critical condition

A man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting near the vicinity of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, according to court documents.

On June 15, at around 1:30 p.m., an Arizona DPS trooper was on patrol using a marked police motorcycle near the southeast corner of Third Avenue and Culver Street in Phoenix.

Court documents stated that while on patrol, the officer saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Terrence Felder, riding a bike through Margaret T. Hance Park and eventually past him.

The trooper then followed Felder, making his way to a stop sign at Fifth Avenue and Culver Street, where the officer saw the eventual unidentified victim.

According to documents, Felder approached the victim and as he did, the trooper looked out into the opposite direction of the two before hearing a single gunshot. When the DPS officer turned back around, he saw the victim fall to the ground, bleeding from the head.

Felder continued south down Fifth Avenue at a "fast pace", documents state, heading east into the park and out of the trooper's sight.

The DPS trooper provided aid to the victim until responding Phoenix Fire crews arrived to transport him to the hospital.

According to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer, the victim remains hospitalized and is "in extremely critical condition."

Additional DPS troopers responded to the scene as well, and were able to track down Felder under a bridge, where he was detained and identified by the initial DPS officer.

Felder had met up with a woman under the bridge. When interviewed by investigators, she told them that Felder had been with her when the gunshot was heard and that the bike in question was not his, according to court documents.

However, two additional witnesses told investigators that they had seen Felder on a bike in the area, with one stating Felder had seemed lost and was "looking around in an unusual manner."

Both witnesses said they had seen Felder change clothes as well, but in different instances. Additionally, the witnesses noted the bags Felder had been carrying, a red, black and gray duffel bag in one observation and a backpack with a red and pink design in the next.

Each of these bags was eventually located, one at the scene of the shooting along with a bullet casing, and the other where Felder was detained housing one change of clothes and the handgun that matched the lone casing.

In a post-miranda interview, Felder denied that he shot the victim but told investigators that "he hears voices, and he did what they told him to do", documents state.

Felder was ultimately booked into jail on a $500,000 bond and faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

