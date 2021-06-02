Man arrested in connection to porch thefts in Kettering

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read

Jun. 2—A man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of plants and patio décor in Kettering has been arrested.

Jesse Burneka was booked into the Montgomery County Jail this morning, according to jail records. Kettering police confirmed he was arrested in connection to the porch thefts.

Burneka was arrested on preliminary theft and receiving stolen property charges at an apartment complex on Rue Royale. He has not been formally charged at this time.

In less than two weeks, Kettering police have received four reported plant thefts, including two that happened Memorial Day night, said officer Tyler Johnson.

The two thefts on Monday were in the area of Orchard Drive and Hazelwood Avenue, near the Kettering and Oakwood border.

The other two thefts were May 21 and May 23.

The police department shared an image of the suspect captured on video on Tuesday.

"This male is a suspect in a theft incident where several hundred dollars in potted plants/patio decorations were stolen from several porches in the area of Orchard Drive and Hazelwood Avenue," the post read. "If you have any information on the pictured male, please contact Lt. Lambert at 937-296-2410."

Anyone who has reported stolen plants or patio decorations is encouraged to follow up with police.

It is not clear if Burneka is also a suspect in recent porch thefts in Oakwood.

Oakwood police have received two reports of plant thefts: one on Friday and one on April 6.

Several Kettering and Oakwood residents have contacted the Dayton Daily News about the thefts and shared surveillance video and images.

In a video submitted by a Kettering resident who lives in the Orchard Drive and Hazelwood Avenue area, a man wearing a light T-shirt, dark shorts and baseball hat walked onto the porch and took down a hanging plant. He then turns and takes another plant off a table before leaving.

An Oakwood resident living on Oak Knoll Drive shared a video from April 6 in which a man walks onto the porch and begins moving items items around. The resident said he stole a white metal bookshelf after removing items from it and appeared to return to a parked truck.

A second Oakwood resident told the Dayton Daily News a man came onto their porch around 3:30 a.m. Friday and stole some plants, taking them down to his vehicle. He then came back and looked around the porch.

