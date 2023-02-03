Man arrested in connection with rape at SW Ocala apartment complex

Taquino Williams, 31, was silent when he was escorted to an Ocala Police Department cruiser Friday morning after being arrested and accused of raping an 80-year-old woman.

With his head bowed, a handcuffed Williams, wearing a Marion County Jail top, brown pants and slippers, slowly walked to the awaiting vehicle. He was escorted by Detective Zach Boyer and Officer Robert Barker.

Once in the patrol car, Williams was taken to the Marion County Jail for booking on charges of armed burglary, armed sexual battery and possession of burglary tools.

Fraud:OPD says teacher and her husband bought luxury vehicles with fake checks

Sexual assualt arrest:City of Ocala recreation staffer arrested, faces multiple sex charges involving teen girl

Rape:Police investigate rape of 80-year-old woman at her SW Ocala apartment

Williams' interview with police

According to Ocala police, Boyer interviewed Williams about this attack, which happened Wednesday night. Williams said he's familiar with Saddleworth Green, the apartment complex where the victim lives. It is located at 2901 SW 41st St.

Williams said he wandered around the area and came upon the victim's apartment.

Williams said he was able to enter the victim's apartment through a torn screen window and then an unlocked side door. Armed with a screwdriver, Williams went to the victim's bedroom, where he poked her with the object and raped her. He then fled the scene.

Asked if he would have hurt the woman with the screwdriver, Williams said it was a possibility. He told the detective the screwdriver is useful for kidnapping people.

He said he has entered homes where no one was home. The detective asked him if he would apologize to the victim, and he said no, officials said.

A picture of one of several Saddleworth Green Apartment buildings

Williams' arrest

During the investigation, police officials got surveillance video. Officers who saw the video recognized Williams.

Boyer said in his report that Williams repeatedly tried to suffocate the victim. She wasn't able to identify Williams in a photo lineup. Police officials said Williams wore clothing that covered some of his face.

Story continues

Officers searched for Williams, who is homeless. Barker found him walking around the Berkshire Oaks shopping plaza, 3870 SW College Road.

He was detained at 6:15 a.m. Friday and transported to the OPD for questioning. He does not have a criminal record.

Police officials said the victim's family has been contacted about the arrest. They are happy Williams has been taken into custody.

Authorities said the victim, who is a cancer patient, has been released from a local hospital, where she was taken after the attack.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man accused of raping woman at apartment complex has been arrested