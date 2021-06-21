Man arrested in connection with Ridgemont Drive shooting in Aiken

Jun. 21—An Aiken County man was arrested Friday following a shooting incident.

Brian Keith Salter, 59, is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling and breach of peace.

Police responded to a complaint from a neighbor saying the suspect was shooting from his residence at the victim's residence, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When officers went to assess damage to the victim's house, the suspect fired several shots toward officers and victims in the yard, according to the report.

Victims were encouraged to go inside, and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

After a standoff with police, the subject was arrested.