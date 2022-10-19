Man arrested in connection to robbery, high-speed pursuit

Oct. 18—A 35-year-old robbery suspect was arrested by the Odessa Police Department Monday after a 30-minute high speed pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing and being stunned with a stun gun.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were looking for a stolen vehicle which they knew was occupied by robbery suspect Bryace Jones.

The officers found the Chevrolet Camaro in the 1900 block of West County Road and attempted to pull it over at gunpoint, but Jones evaded them and multiple officers from multiple agencies gave chase, the report stated.

The pursuit led to speeds of about 100 miles an hour through multiple areas of the city, the report stated. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to get Jones to stop with a PIT maneuver, which involved hitting the Camaro with a patrol unit, but he didn't stop.

Ultimately, Jones crashed at a residence in the 1200 block of Lindberg Avenue, causing property damage, the report said.

Jones resisted arrested and was Tased, the report said.

Inside the vehicle, police found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the report stated.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of evading in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. The evading charge is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Ector County jail records show he was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

He's being held on surety bonds totaling $1,500 on the misdemeanor charges, but no bond has been set on the robbery and evading charges.