Man arrested in connection to Rolex theft

Jul. 22—An officer investigating an assault Wednesday ending up solving a car burglary that resulted in the theft of eight Rolex watches worth $215,000.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an Odessa man called police on Monday to report someone broke into his GMC Sierra when it was parked outside a Dollar General store in the 6800 block of Eastridge Road and made off with eight Rolex watches, a St. Laurent duffel bag worth $1,300 and a Hermes bracelet valued at $1,200.

Two days later, a woman who had just been assaulted told an OPD officer she'd loaned her vehicle to Edgar Gonzalez Montes, 34, on Monday and when he came back he showed her eight Rolex watches he said he'd gotten from a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store. He also showed her a burglary tool used to break tools, the report stated.

During the investigation, the officer heard Montes tell the assault victim he stil had six of the watches, according to the report.

Montes was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft of property valued at more than $150,000, but less than $300,000.

As of Friday, Montes remained in the Ector County jail on a $100,000 surety bond.

Seven of the Rolexes, the bracelet and the duffel bag were recovered. A Yachtmaster II 44 mm steel Rolex valued at $22,000 remains missing.