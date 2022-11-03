Man arrested in connection with Russell shooting

Nov. 2—GREENUP — A dispute over a pair of missing shoes resulted in a Russell man firing a pistol at another, according to court records.

The Oct. 27 incident at the Castlewood Apartments occurred a few minutes before midnight, a criminal citation states.

The suspect, Quartez D. Glover, claimed his shoes were stolen while doing laundry at the complex's laundromat, records show. Glover, 26, went door to door throughout the complex to see if anyone knew anything about it, the citation states.

At one apartment, the resident and Glover had it out over the shoes, resulting in the occupant shoving him to the ground, records show.

That's when police said Glover pulled a gun and fired it in the man's direction, records show.

Glover has been charged with a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment and is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.