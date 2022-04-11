Man arrested in connection to Saturday shooting outside Terry's Tavern

ZANESVILLE — A man is facing eight charges after a shot was fired outside of a Zanesville bar over the weekend, according to Zanesville Police Department Detective Sergeant Phil Michel.

Tristan Gebhart was arrested in connection to a shooting incident Saturday night outside of Terry's Tavern on Linden Avenue.

Previous: Incident near Terry's Tavern under investigation

Police were called to Terry's around 10:30 p.m. for a report for a fight inside of the business.

A shot was fired outside of the bar after the altercation, but nobody was struck by the gunfire, Michel said.

According to Michel, the suspect fled the scene and was found a few blocks away. Multiple firearms were recovered.

Gebhart is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, fourth-degree felonies; two counts of illegal possession of a fireman in a liquor-permit premises, a third-degree felony; two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of violation of a protection order, a third-degree felony.

Gebhart has been booked into the Zanesville City Jail.

A court date has yet to be scheduled.

