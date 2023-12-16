Man arrested in connection with September shooting in downtown Phoenix

Police have arrested a man in connection with the Sept. 29 murder of 33-year-old Leander Nephew.

Phoenix police said in a news release that officers responded to an "unknown trouble call" near Jefferson and Seventh streets in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 29 at about 11 p.m.

Police said when officers got to the area they found Nephew with a gunshot wound. Nephew was taken to a hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, but he did not survive his injuries.

Phoenix detectives arrested 25-year-old Brandell Tripp in connection with Nephew's death, according to the release. Officials said Tripp was booked into Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and other felony-related charges. Police did not disclose which felony charges.

It was not immediately clear what evidence led detectives to the arrest.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brandell Tripp arrested in connection with shooting in Phoenix