Man arrested in connection with ‘serious assault’ of girl in Latrobe city park

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Latrobe park in broad daylight, and police just arrested a suspect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Latrobe police investigating ‘serious assault’ of female near St. Clair Street Park

Malachi Boone, 20, is facing felony charges and was denied bail.

Channel 11 will break down the details of the disturbing crime and how police were able to track down their suspect on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

