Man arrested in connection with shooting after alleged road rage incident on west side

Indianapolis police have arrested a 22-year-old after a man was shot during an alleged road rage incident Friday night on the city’s west side.

Police arrested Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection with the shooting near West 10th Street and North Country Club Road.

Police responded to the area on a report of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Officers learned the alleged suspect was still at the scene and detained him, according to IMPD.

The injured man, who police did not identify, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At the time of the alleged road rage incident, Lumpkin-Weremay was already facing a misdemeanor in an unrelated case.

Prosecutors charged him last month with operating a security guard company, Chosen Protection Solutions, out of his home without a license. That case is pending.

Police said Lumpkin-Weremay was working security at JD's Pub & Grill on April 2 when a 27-year-old woman was shot at the west-side bar. The woman later died in a car on I-65 on the way to a hospital, police said. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

