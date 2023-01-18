Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Pitcairn man

A man was arrested after police said he shot and killed another man in Pitcairn in early January.

Nekye Smith, 20, was shot at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Allegheny County police, 21-year-old Daniel Kelly was found to be responsible for the shooting.

Kelly was arrested in Pittsburgh’s South Side at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kelly is charged with criminal homicide and firearm violations. He will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail for processing.

