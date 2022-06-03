Man arrested in connection with shooting of four teens in Tacoma last month

Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of four teens, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a person in a car shot at another car around 5:30 p.m. on May 21 at South Yakima Avenue and South 56th Street in Tacoma.

Three girls aged 15, 16 and 17 were hit, along with a 17-year-old male. An 18-year-old male was also in the car but was not hit.

The victims drove themselves to the St. Joseph Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 2, Tacoma police arrested a 19-year-old man at his home.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges of assault and one count of drive-by shooting.