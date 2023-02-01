Man arrested in connection to shooting of Ga. family that left 1 dead, deputies say

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and his wife and child injured in their driveway.

On Jan. 21st, Bibb County Sheriff deputies found 52-year-old Pimalkumar, his wife and their child with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home.

The three victims were taken to Atrium Health, where Pimalkumar Patel died. The woman and child were listed in stable condition.

Investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects involved in connection with the death of Patel.

After Mills was identified as one of the suspects, investigators went to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed him about the death of Patel.

The motive is still under investigation.

Mills was charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.

Deputies said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

