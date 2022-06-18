Man arrested in connection with shooting hoax

Jun. 17—A 72-year-old Midland man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he falsely called 911 to report a kidnapping and shooting.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence Leroy Holley still remained in the Midland County jail Friday afternoon after being booked on suspicion of false report, inducing an emergency response, a misdemeanor.

A large number of law enforcement officers from various agencies were dispatched to CR 320 and Rankin Hwy just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco announced the report about a shooting at the Midland/Upton county line was a hoax.

"There is no active shooter. There is no barricaded subject. There is no hostage situation," Blanco said. "All troopers are accounted for. All Upton County deputies are accounted for and all Midland County deputies are accounted for. No one has been shot."

Blanco said the caller reported a trooper and a deputy had been shot near the Midland/Upton county line on a lease road and from there, false rumors began to fly across social media, he said.