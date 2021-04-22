Man arrested in connection with shooting incident

Apr. 22—A man suspected of shooting his father is in custody after a short search by law enforcement.

Shawn Glover, 34, of Roberts Phelps Road, Somerset, reportedly fled the scene of the incident on foot after his father, Hubert Glover, was shot.

Lt. Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said that Hubert Glover, of 150 Roberts Phelps Road, was wounded in the leg by a close-contact shotgun shot.

The two Glovers live at different residences on the same road.

PCSO was called out to Hubert Glover's home around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to receive medical attention. No information was available on his condition as of press time Wednesday, but Jones did say that the wound looked serious.

Somerset-Pulaski EMS and the Dabney Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

After the shooting, Shawn Glover reportedly left the house on foot. While law enforcement was still looking for the suspect, Jones said that deputies believed they had the weapon that was used, and they were not sure whether Shawn Glover was armed or not.

Shawn Glover was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on charges of first-degree Assault-Domestic Violence and first-degree Robbery.