Man arrested in connection to shooting at Middletown bar

A man has been arrested for a shooting at a Middletown bar Monday.

Juan Pablo Hernandez, 21, was arrested in connection to a shooting at J-Rocks Bar in the early morning hours of July 3, according to a release by Middletown Division of Police.

Hernandez was charged with felonious assault.

Around 2 a.m. Monday Middletown police and fire were called to the 3000 block of Tytus Avenue for two people that had been shot.

When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The suspect vehicle drove away from the shooting before it crashed and the suspects ran on foot, according to police.

News Center 7 previously reported an arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Andrew Martin, 26, who police believe to be one of the shooters involved.

Police have not said if Martin is in custody at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information is released.