Phoenix police badge.

Phoenix police arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a shooting at a business in Phoenix that left a man injured on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at a business near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene, officers detained a second man in connection with the shooting. On Saturday, 24-year-old Kevin Salas-Madrid was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and other felony charges, said police.

During the investigation, police learned that Salas-Madrid was an employee of the business and had allegedly shot the victim after being assaulted, according to Phoenix police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in connection to shooting at west Phoenix business