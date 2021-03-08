Man arrested in connection with stabbing near Othello

Mar. 8—OTHELLO — A man was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and tampering with a witness, following a stabbing Sunday near Othello.

Ismael Sabino-Gonzalez, 31, with no known address, was arrested by Adams County Sheriff's deputies, according to an ACSO press release.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the press release said. They found a man lying on the ground with a stab wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to Othello Community Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The ACSO is seeking the public's help with its investigation. People who have knowledge of the incident can contact the sheriff's office at 509-659-1122, or at crimetips@co.adams.wa.us.