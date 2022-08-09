Man arrested in connection to stalking, burglary

Aug. 9—An Odessa man who prompted police to go to the same apartment three times in one night in March was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stalking and burglary.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 26-year-old woman called 911 three times on March 15 because her former partner, Gilbert Alvarez, kept coming to her apartment in the 8700 block of Hunter Miller Way wanting to fight the man she was with. She also said that when he wasn't at the apartment, he was repeatedly calling her phone to curse at her.

The police first were summoned to the apartment at 2:40 a.m., after the woman said Alvarez, 28, punched the man's vehicle window and threw rocks at the window. The police responded again at 5 a.m. after the woman said Alvarez began to bang on the door.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the woman called 911 again, saying Alvarez had kicked in her front door and entered the apartment. According to the report, he only left because he thought the woman was going to retrieve the other man's gun.

An OPD officer reported that while she was at the apartment, Alvarez called the woman repeatedly and cursed at her and the woman before hanging up each time. The officer said she had the woman ask Alvarez why he kicked in the door and he said it was because she had a man inside the apartment, using a racial and inaccurate slur to describe the man.

According to the report, Alvarez called the woman 40 times from 2 a.m. through 7:30 a.m. from a blocked number.

The woman had also filed a police report against Alvarez four days prior alleging he'd sent her text messages stating he was going to kill her.

Alvarez was booked into the Ector County jail Saturday on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, a Class 2 felony and stalking, a Class 3 felony. Class 2 felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison and Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

He was also booked on a failure to appear warrant in a marijuana case and a motion to revoke probation warrant in a DWI case. He remains in jail on surety bonds totaling $45,000.