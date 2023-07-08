Man arrested in connection with Statesville truck stop armed robbery, police say

Officers with the Statesville Police Department have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a truck stop on June 20.

According to the department, a 911 call came in about an armed robbery at Love’s Truck Stop on Mocksville Highway in Statesville.

Officers were told that a white man with a face cover pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money and multiple packs of cigarettes. The suspect left the store with $560 in cash, several packs of cigarettes, and four energy drinks.

While investigating, officers identified Joseph Clarence Ioerger, 35, from Statesville as a suspect.

On July 6, officers went to a home on Crestridge Road where Ioerger was believed to be. At first, police were told Ioerger wasn’t home; the suspect then came out of the woods on a four-wheeler and met with officers.

Officers showed Ioerger a picture of him at Love’s Truck Stop, which he confirmed was him. Ioerger resisted arrest, telling officers he was not going to jail.

While searching Ioerger, officers found a 9mm Ruger, two loaded magazines, and two Carolina Panthers rings in his short pockets. All of the items were reported stolen by Ioeger’s stepfather just a day earlier.

Police charged Ioerger with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held under a $170,000 bond.

