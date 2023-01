Jan. 9—A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters, a traffic cone and an inoperable rifle, the Bakersfield Police Department said Monday.

Cirilo Ramirez, 46, was arrested just before 8 a.m. Sunday in connection to a stolen property investigation police conducted in the block of 2300 Michael Street.

