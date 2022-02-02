Man arrested in connection with Stockton firefighter's death to appear in court Wednesday

Robert Somerville, the man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Stockton Fire Capt. Vidal "Max" Fortuna, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar will be holding a news conference after the 1:30 p.m. hearing to give an update on the charges in the case.

About 4:45 a.m. Monday morning, Engine 2 received a call for a dumpster fire near Aurora and Washington streets near the Crosstown Freeway. Fortuna, 47, was hit by gunfire as crews worked the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital, but shortly afterward, it was announced that he was dead.

Somerville, 67, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide and weapons charges.

Live updates: Union president remembers Fortuna; fundraiser launches for family

"We are still looking into a possible motive," Officer Joe Silva, a Stockton Police Department spokesman, said on Tuesday afternoon.

Fortuna served with the Stockton Fire Department for more than 21 years. He is survived by a wife and two adult children.

“There was never a day where you did not catch Max smiling or laughing. He always had a great attitude and was always fun to be around. Max was the type of person we could all look up to just by his attitude and the way he carried himself,” Mario Gardea, Stockton Firefighters Local 456 union president, said in a statement Tuesday.

A Fund the First fundraiser launched by the union has raised more than $106,000 for the Fortuna family.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Stockton Police at (209) 937-8377.

