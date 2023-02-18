Man arrested in connection with a stolen handgun

Feb. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — A Manistee man was arrested for allegedly stealing a handgun from a local business.

On Wednesday afternoon, the gun was taken right off the counter of a Garfield Township store, sheriff's Lt. Brandon Brinks said.

The next day, detectives identified the 31-year-old man as a primary suspect, and found him in his home county. Later, deputies said they found the stolen gun at a house in the city of Manistee.

According to Brinks, the man was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail where he awaits his arraignment in the 86th District Court. He potentially faces charges of felony firearms, larceny in a building and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Manistee City Police, Manistee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and the Sheriff's, State's, Chief's Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) in their investigation.