Man arrested in connection with string of carjackings at MacArthur Center mall

A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges he carjacked two people and attempted a third in the MacArthur Center mall parking garages, Norfolk police announced Wednesday.

Amari D. James, of Norfolk, is charged with two counts of carjacking and one count of attempted carjacking, among other charges, in connection with the incidents. He is being held in Norfolk city jail without bond.

The first carjacking happened around 4:35 p.m. Monday in the mall’s south parking garage. The victim told police that an armed man demanded his vehicle, police said. The man then fled the scene in the stolen car.

Later that night, at 10:15 p.m., a second person reported an attempted carjacking in the north parking garage. A man demanded the victim’s car, but a “struggle ensued” and the man shot the car, police said. The man shot the car again as the victim drove away, police said.

A third carjacking was reported in a mall parking garage around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police said an armed man demanded a person’s vehicle, the person complied and the man fled in the stolen vehicle.

The stolen cars have been recovered, police spokesman William Pickering said. Police did not say what evidence led them to charge James in the incidents but said they are not looking for additional suspects.

