Man arrested in connection to threatening 6-year-old with gun

Feb. 28—A man accused of threatening a boy and his father while also pointing a gun at them has been arrested, the Bakersfield Police Department said Tuesday.

Jasdeep Singh Samra, 28, evaded police since the Feb. 19 incident. He was arrested Monday evening in the 18900 block of Avenue 40 in Earlimart, police wrote in a news release.

Samra was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and threatening with an intent to terrorize.