Man arrested in connection with Time Warp Comics theft

Aug. 14—The man believed to be responsible for a break-in and theft of more than $13,000 in comics from a Boulder store has been arrested after police said he was identified while selling the stolen items.

James Dobbins Wear, 35, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit, a person broke into Time Warp Comics, 3105 28th St., at 3:13 a.m. July 28 and stole 22 comics worth more than $13,000 in comics while causing almost $3,000 in damages.

According to an arrest affidavit, two comic book stores in Colorado Springs contacted Time Warp's owner after they bought items from Wear in early August before the store owners saw news reports of the theft and identified the items as being stolen.

One store paid Wear $600 for 10 items while another store paid him $4,000 for eight items. Both store owners said Wear came in with a woman and a child and told the owners the comics were from Wear's late brother-in-law.

Wear left his actual name with one of the stores, according to the affidavit. Police were able to confirm his identity at the second store through surveillance footage.

Police were also able to match his vehicle to one leaving the scene of the burglary.

According to online court records, Wear has another pending burglary case in Boulder County along with several open misdemeanor cases.

He also has open arrest warrants in Ohio, and a restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman and child he was seen with.

He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail as he awaits a filing of charges on Tuesday.

His booking photo was not being released due to the open investigation.