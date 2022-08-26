Man arrested in connection to triple shooting that left 1 dead in early August

Police arrested a man they said is connected to a triple shooting that left one person dead in early August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

Officers took 25-year-old Andrew Johnson from Coraopolis into custody in Westview.

Johnson is charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and for possessing a firearm illegally.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Student loan forgiveness: How do you know if you are eligible for debt cancellation? Pittsburgh officials: South Side parking ticketing stopping early due to safety Local homeowner looking for answers after house was listed for sale on Zillow VIDEO: Mohawk school district returns to class amid hazing allegations against high school football team DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts