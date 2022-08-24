Man arrested in connection with two robberies of Stockton credit union in a week

Aaron Leathley, The Record
·1 min read
Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing from the same downtown Stockton credit union twice in one week, according to Stockton police.

At about 12:43 p.m. on Aug. 23, the man entered Central State Credit Union on North Center Street and handed an employee a note demanding money, a Stockton Police Department post stated.

The employee gave him the money, and officers arrested the man as he attempted to flee, according to the post.

Police allege that the same man stole cash from Central State Credit Union last Wednesday.

At about 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 17, a man robbed the credit union by passing an employee a note demanding cash,  police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said last week.

The employee gave him the cash, and the man fled on foot, according to police.

The police department did not disclose how much money was stolen in the two robberies. The cash stolen in yesterday's robbery was returned to the bank, according to the police department post.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow

This article originally appeared on The Record: Suspect arrested after Stockton bank robbed twice in a week

