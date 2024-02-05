Man arrested in connection with West Campus stabbing, charged with aggravated assault

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man on West Campus on Sunday evening, outside an apartment complex populated by University of Texas students, according to university police.

Neither the victim nor the suspect is affiliated with the university, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was not immediately clear why the incident was not publicly reported until about 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police responded to the stabbing around 7 p.m. at 26th and Nueces streets. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested by Austin police and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services treated the victim for at least one stab wound, which was determined to be potentially life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary information has determined that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and it was an isolated event. The incident has been handed over to Austin police, who will continue the investigation. The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday morning.

