Man arrested in connection with Whittier-area brush fire that destroyed two homes

Crews mop up a brush fire that began Thursday near the 11700 block of Banyan Drive in Whittier. (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a brush fire near Whittier that destroyed two homes and damaged another, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

The Whittier resident, whose identity was not released, was reportedly found in a canyon with burns, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other details were released.

The Sycamore fire began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and burned about seven acres near the 4800 block of Cinco View Drive, officials said. More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene amid hot, dry and blustery conditions.

One person was taken to a hospital for burns that were not life-threatening, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether the person is the individual who was arrested.

The fire was one of two blazes in Southern California on Thursday. The Emerald fire broke out about 4 a.m. in the wilderness area between Laguna Beach and the community of Emerald Bay in Orange County.

That blaze charred about 145 acres and temporarily closed parts of Pacific Coast Highway. The area was under evacuation orders for several hours Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.