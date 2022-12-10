Man arrested in connection to Women's Resource Center fire

Dec. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — An Interlochen man was arrested and awaits arraignment in connection to a fire at the Women's Resource Center Thrift Store, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Early Thursday morning, the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at the thrift store off U.S. 31 North, according to Chief Pat Parker. The fire engulfed a dumpster and spread to a back shed behind the building.

Since then, the case has been under investigation by the fire department and the sheriff's office, Capt. Randy Fewless said.

Video surveillance obtained by the sheriff's office showed an unknown person setting a fire in the dumpster during the night, according to Fewless.

As a result of an area canvass, sheriff's office staff were able to match a potential suspect and suspect vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, a sergeant said he conducted a traffic stop of a 62-year-old Interlochen man who was subsequently interviewed and arrested on suspicion of third-degree arson.

He is currently being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Fewless said they are not releasing the name of the Interlochen man until after his arraignment.

The investigation is continuing, sheriff's office officials said, and a report will be sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for review before charges are finalized.