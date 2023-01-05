Man arrested in connection with New Year's Day strip club shooting

A West Side man and four teenagers have been arrested in separate homicides.

Charles Foster, 24, of the Hilltop, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the New Year's Day shooting at a Mifflin Township gentleman's club that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Charles Westbrook and the wounding of four other people.

According to court records, Foster got into a fight around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with a group of people inside Buck's Platinum, located at 2840 Johnstown Road. Foster pulled out a firearm and shot at the group, injuring five people.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office, which is investigating the shooting, said Westbrook died from his injuries. The other four people who were wounded are expected to survive.

Foster has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of felonious assault in Franklin County Municipal Court. He is scheduled to have an initial court appearance Thursday morning.

Columbus police arrest 4 teens in connection with Northwest Side robbery, homicide

Columbus police also announced that four teenagers who had been sought in the December homicide of an 18-year-old on the city's Northwest Side are all in custody.

Police have charged the four teens with delinquency counts of murder and aggravated robbery in Franklin County Juvenile Court.

All four had been wanted in connection with the death of 18-year-old Thomas Hritzo III. Hritzo was found shot inside a vehicle on the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive, located off of Sawmill Road near the Hard Road intersection.

Police said Thursday that all four teens were either arrested or turned themselves in to police. Those suspects have been identified as 17-year-old Kasey Russell, 15-year-old Hunter Krouse and 14-year-olds Marquel King and Brent Boggs.

