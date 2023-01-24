Man Arrested In Connection To Young Dolph Murder Released

Shundale Barnett, a suspected accomplice in the murder of Young Dolph, has been released from jail after posting bond on Saturday in Henrietta, Texas.

Barnett is charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property, according to Vibe. He was first bonded out of a Fort Worth, Texas, jail on Dec. 24 and transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being released on Saturday.

When he was first arrested in January 2022 in Indiana, Barnett was found in a car with Justin Johnson, who is suspected of pulling the gun in the November 2021 killing of Dolph in Memphis. According to HipHopDX, authorities said Barnett is charged as an accessory because he is suspected of assisting Johnson in evading arrest.

Cornelius Smith, another suspect, is also believed to be one of the shooters. Police have also arrested Hernandez Govan, who is charged with ordering the hit on Dolph.

Another suspect, Jermarcus Johnson, has also been arrested. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder. In addition, two other people, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest.