Man arrested here convicted of murder in SC

May 2—THOMASVILLE — A man who was arrested in Thomasville in 2019 while fleeing South Carolina because of a shooting has been convicted of murder in that state.

Ernest Condre Bethel, 29, of Columbia, South Carolina, was convicted last week on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a weapon for his role in a shooting that left two people injured and two dead.

He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Bethel was accused of shooting four people at a bar in the Columbia area in the early hours of Aug. 22, 2019. Two of them died.

On Aug. 30, police in Thomasville were looking for a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen in Rowan County and saw it about 2 p.m. going north on Interstate 85. It sped away when they tried to stop it, but it wrecked at the Randolph Street exit. Bethel was driving.