Man arrested for counterfeit money

Jan. 24—LAKE HALLIE — A Cadott man has been arrested for passing multiple counterfeit $100 bills in the region, according to Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon.

James Buchli, 26, was arrested for passing the counterfeit bills in Cornell, Tomah and Ladysmith as well as Lake Hallie.

On Dec. 28, the Lake Hallie Police Department responded to the Walmart at 2786 Commercial Blvd for a report of a male subject who passed four fake bills. The incident occurred a day earlier.

The Lake Hallie Police Department posted an image of the suspect on its Facebook page to see if anyone could identify him. The Cornell Police Department had two fake bills passed in that city, and they had the same suspect.

"With the assistance of the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Facebook and the Chippewa County Crime Stoppers page, the suspect was positively identified as (Buchli)," Orgon wrote in a press release.

On Monday, January 23, the Cadott Police Department stopped a vehicle that was previously at Buchli's residence when investigators attempted contact there. Buchli was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Chippewa County Jail and was booked in on one felony count of forgery-uttering and one misdemeanor count of retail theft in reference to Lake Hallie PD's Case. Buchli also could face charges of with forgery-uttering in Cornell PD's case. He also is likely to face charges from Tomah and Ladysmith, Orgon wrote.

"Thanks to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, social media and the perseverance and team work of all agencies involved, multiple cases were solved," he wrote.