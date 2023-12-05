Man arrested in crash, deadly shooting, Woodland police say

A man is facing murder charges after Woodland police said he rammed another man with his vehicle and then shot him. David Manuel Sanchez-Gallardo, 33, is the person accused of the crash and shooting, the Woodland Police Department said. This all started, police said, when a 36-year-old man went outside a business in the 100 block of West Main Street near Cottonwood Street and started making threats. Sometime later, another man, later identified as Sanchez-Gallardo, drove his vehicle into the business and hit the 36-year-old.

View comments