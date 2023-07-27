Man arrested after crash that killed woman in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a driver is facing three charges after a crash in north Charlotte that killed a woman earlier this month.

The crash happened on July 1 near N. Tryon Street and Caprington Avenue. A woman in a Nissan Sentra was turning left from N. Tryon when a Dodge Charger hit her while speeding.

Police said after the crash, everyone in the Charger ran away from the scene.

CMPD said on Thursday that officers arrested Jonathan Anguiano, 23, and booked him into custody for felony hit and run resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police had previously reported that the Charger was reported stolen from Jasper County, Virginia.

