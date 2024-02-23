Man arrested after crash at U.S. and Charlotte Lane

Feb. 22—Vigo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Wednesday night who fled the site of a crash at U.S. 41 and Charlotte Lane, according to the sheriff's office.

Arrested was Ramiro Canpechano, 52, of Terre Haute. He faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operating a vehicle while never obtaining a license.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the accident site having been notified that one vehicle had fled the scene and was hobbling along on a rim due to damage from the crash.

With the assistance of the Terre Haute Police Department, the suspect vehicle was located in the area of Ninth and Farrington Streets.

Canpechano was released on his own recognizance Thursday morning.