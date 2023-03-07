Man arrested after crashing stolen City of Stanwood work truck into home

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a City of Stanwood work truck and crashing it into a housing complex, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Ford F-450 truck was stolen just after 4 p.m. The information was broadcast over radio and deputies started looking for the truck.

A K-9 unit found the stolen truck in Smokey Point. A deputy followed the truck as additional units were called to the area.

When the driver of the truck noticed he was being followed, he started making turns and driving through parking lots in an effort to lose the deputy. As additional units arrived at the scene, the driver turned down a dead end street into a neighborhood of housing complexes.

The driver sped up and hit multiple trees and unoccupied cars before crashing into a housing unit and a gas meter, becoming wedged between the two. The man ran away but was later apprehended by a K-9 unit.

The 21-year-old man was arrested with only minor injuries from the dog bite.

Four housing buildings were evacuated due to the gas meter being stuck, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.