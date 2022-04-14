Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Federal Way

A man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon in Federal Way.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Fred Meyer, located in the 33700 block of 21st Street Avenue Southwest.

Federal Way police said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive and before the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver immediately crashed into a silver vehicle and a fence.

Both the driver and passenger fled on foot, but officers caught the driver, a man in his late 20s, and took him into custody. The passenger was not caught.

The driver was wearing an Amazon Prime vest when he was arrested, officers said.

Police said they have not confirmed whether the man is associated with Amazon.

A KIRO 7 crew at the scene captured video of the arrest.

The woman driving the silver vehicle told KIRO 7 that the suspect crashed into her before he hit the fence.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man will be booked into jail on multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

