Man arrested for crashing into Tipton County Deputy, TCSO says

A man was arrested for crashing into a deputy on Monday.

On Highway 14, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 14 and Robertson Road, searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

A deputy was injured with a deep cut to the head as a result of the crash, deputies said.

Deputies also said that the injured deputy has been treated and released from a Memphis area hospital.

Curtis Raines was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading, felony vandalism, and other traffic-related charges.

