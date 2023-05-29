Man arrested after crashing truck into properties, street signs while firing gun, Colorado Springs police say

May 28—Colorado Springs police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly rammed his pickup truck into at least two property gates and several street signs while firing a gun into the air before leading officers on a brief foot chase, according to department officials.

Red Colnot faces multiple charges including menacing and driving under the influence, police said.

CSPD received a 2:15 a.m. call about an armed man damaging a pickup truck in the 400 block of West Fontanero Street, according to police. The man was gone when officers arrived at the scene, but returned a short time later, hitting numerous street signs while firing his gun into the air.

The man continued along the street, hitting the two gates and a light pole, which took out a power line on Recreation Way, police said. When the truck stopped running, Colnot got out and ran, but he didn't get far before police caught and arrested him.

Colnot was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered during the incident, as well as for a "high level of intoxication," police said.