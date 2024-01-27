Man arrested for crime spree, assaulting private detective, in Lancaster City, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was arrested following his alleged crime spree in downtown Lancaster City Thursday morning.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police says video surveillance identified Rolando Chinea-Rivera, 32, as the person who caused damage to multiple properties downtown.

Police outlined a list of property they say Chinea-Rivera damaged throughout the city.

4 City-owned metal decorative trash cans (locations: 1st blk. S. Queen St., 1st blk. N. Queen St., 200 blk. N. Queen St., 400 blk. N. Queen St.)

4 privately owned large flower pots (locations: 314-343 N. Queen St.)

1 privately owned flowerpot (location: 413 ½ N. Queen St.)

Very large privately owned flowerpot (location: 22 E. Orange St.)

Flipped a dumpster in the 100 blk. N. Christian St.

Flipped a bike rack in the 100 blk. N. Christian St.

Kicked an occupied vehicle in the 500 blk. N. Queen St.

According to the criminal complaint, the total cost of the damages amounted to $3,075.

Chinea-Rivera, the complaint states, also hit a private detective in the head multiple times and another person was hit in the face by Chinea-Rivera multiple times.

Chinea-Rivera faces felony charges of aggravated assault and flight to avoid apprehension. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges including criminal mischief, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Chinea-Rivera is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison with his bail set at $125,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

