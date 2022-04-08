Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct and other reports

Apr. 8—Deputies arrested Elijah Thomas Berryman, 24, on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges at 3:07 p.m. Thursday at 102 Albert St. in Myrtle.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Larry Junior Sirvergio Loving, 29, on a local warrant at 11:16 a.m. Thursday on Larimore Circle.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:56 p.m. Thursday of theft by fraud of an Albert Lea resident.

Man arrested

Police arrested David Henry Simpson, 67, at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 225 E. Third St.